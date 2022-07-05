How to avoid leeches on the lakes

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer is a popular season to enjoy lake activities in The Upstate.

We read your comments on social media about leech encounters, specifically on Goat Island at Lake Greenwood. However, this can happen at almost any lake.

Greenwood County Lake Manager Julie Davis says, while this isn’t common, there’s no need to worry if you find leeches.

“They definitely are natural inhabitants,” Davis said, “They’re not harmful. A lot people may be concerned about leeches, but it’s not really anything to be majorly concerned. They’re not vector-carrying. They don’t carry any type of vectors, like mosquitoes, mosquito-born diseases.”

Davis says she hasn’t received a ton of complaints about leeches. She says to avoid shallow water and shorelines, as leeches tend to hang out there.

Social media also had some interesting suggestions on how to get rid of them; such as using salt or beer.

American Outdoors says it’s not recommended to to do so or use a small flame, shampoo, nor ripping the worms off. The leech can empty the contents of its stomach onto your wound. This can lead to infections.

They say it’s best to leave the leech alone until it finishes its meal and falls off on its own, or you can use a fingernail or a flat and rigid tool--like a plastic card--and slide that beneath its head to flick it off. Once you do so, move away from it, as it may try to attach again. Then, treat the wound by washing it with soap and water, sanitize it, then wrap it with a bandage.

Davis says she’s more concerned about invasive species such as snakehead fish and zebra mussels and invasive plant species.

“Just like fish, turtles, and horseflies, leeches are natural inhabitants of Lake Greenwood. Native leeches play an important part in the aquatic environments... And we really haven’t seen that big of an issue with leeches,” said Davis.

And because they’re harmless, there are no plans for treatment of the lake. They do have a shore management plan. However, be sure to check yourself when leaving the lakes, as the smaller ones can be hard to notice.

If you want to report any concerns, you can reach out to the lake manager here.

