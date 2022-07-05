Law enforcement chase ends with deadly crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person died on Monday after their car was hit by a suspect fleeing from law enforcement.

The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near Iva, SC, at around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the suspect was fleeing from personnel from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Iva Police Department when they crashed into the victim’s car on Highway 81 South.

The victim was airlifted to Prisma Health for treatment. However, they passed away from their injuries at 4:47 p.m. on Monday.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 72-year-old Joseph Francis Gardner from Iva.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

