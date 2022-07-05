Man who told family member he’ll be home later never showed, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing for over a month.

Randy Sean Waters, who goes by Sean, was last seen by a family member at the Green Hill convenience store, according to deputies. Waters told the family member he would be home later that day but never showed.

Waters is described to be between five foot nine and five foot ten and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has short brown hair that is longer on the top but is thinning and brown eyes.

We’re told Waters has the tattoo “Layla” on one side of his neck, and “Drake” on the other side of his neck. Mr. Waters also has “Sean” and a Skull with red eyes on his left forearm.

Deputies said Waters was last known driving a gold Chevy pickup with no tag and bullet holes on the exterior of the truck.

Officials believe Waters may be the in area of Turner Road and Highway 64/74, or in the Caroleen area.

