Mauldin Police Department conducting training this week
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is reminding residents of training at Mauldin Middle School this week.
We’re told the training will be held on Tuesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 7.
Police said you may see a heavy presence of patrol cars at the school.
“We just wanted everyone to be aware,” said the department.
