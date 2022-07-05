Mauldin Police Department conducting training this week

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is reminding residents of training at Mauldin Middle School this week.

We’re told the training will be held on Tuesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 7.

Police said you may see a heavy presence of patrol cars at the school.

“We just wanted everyone to be aware,” said the department.

