NC man sentenced for multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2016

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Clyde man was recently sentenced for multiple sexual crimes over the past few years.

Officials said 46-year-old Michael Eugene Greenarch pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree forcible rape, one count of first-degree forcible sex offense, one count of second-degree forcible sex offense, and one count of attempted first-degree forcible sex offense.

Greenarch was sentenced to serve a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison with a maximum of 38 years in North Carolina prisons. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will need to wear an ankle monitor once released from prison. Greenarch’s victims were also given an order stating that he must have no contact with them.

Officers said on January 20, 2021, an attempted kidnapping on Ralph Street was reported. Officers said the victim told them that a man driving an SUV forced her into his vehicle and pulled out a large knife while trying to assault her. Thankfully the victim was able to escape without any injuries. Around 15 minutes later, officers received a similar report from a victim who said a man forced her into an SUV and assaulted her.

According to officials, The Asheville Police Department later connected Greenarch to the incidents and charged him for the two attempted kidnappings and assaults.

During their investigation, detectives said they noticed similarities between these incidents and ones they’d investigated in 2016 and 2017. Through this investigation they said they established Greenarch’s patterns and connected him to the crimes. The District Attorney’s Office then approved charges on these “cold cases.”

Greenarch has been a registered sex offender since 2000, and has convictions for indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

ADA David Denniger of the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office said, “The bravery exemplified by these women in bringing Mr. Greenarch to justice should be celebrated. It can be scary to confront a perpetrator in open court, but these women did just that.”

