Officers investigating possible explosive device in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are responding to the area of Biltmore and Patton Avenue to investigate a possible explosive device.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.