Officers investigating possible explosive device in downtown Asheville

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are responding to the area of Biltmore and Patton Avenue to investigate a possible explosive device.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

