Powdersville’s Thomas Williams commits to Virginia Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Most high school athletes dream of playing college ball, but the reality of achieving that goal is very slim.

Powdersville star Thomas Williams has worked hard to earn his opportunity at the next level. And he was ready to make his decision.

“I want to start off thanking everybody for coming out,” Thomas Williams, Powdersville athlete, said. “Appreciate that.”

Loved ones surrounded Thomas Williams, waiting for his dream to come true.

“Just to see everybody together and smiling did nothing but bring joy to my heart.” Williams said.

The Powdersville Star made his choice.

“I’ll be continuing the next four years at Virginia Tech University.” Williams said.

The 3-star recruit first got on the Hokies radar while new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry was at his previous job with Penn State. Once Pry took over in Blacksburg, the Hokies stayed loyal to Williams.

“They like stayed with me since day one,’ Williams said. “Since they showed loyalty to me and reaching out to me thinking about my family and stuff, it means a lot. And that’s something I’m willing to do for them.”

The Patriots standout loved the family atmosphere with Virginia Tech.

“With the players, it was like a brotherhood. And then with the coaches, it’s like a father-son relationship,” Williams said. “I could tell, like, with the coaches, they’re going to push them to be better. And they’re going to tell them the truth and that’s something I look for in a coaches is somebody that’s going to push me to become a better man and that’s going to tell me the truth during that process.”

With a decision made, Williams looks forward to the future. He’s ready to get to work.

“Really, I’m going to VT to earn my way up to be a captain on the team and being a legend,” Williams said. “I want to be a Hokie legend like Mike Vick. That would mean a lot to me. But, I’ve got to work to get it. And I’m willing to do that.”

Williams expects to graduate high school in December in order to join the Hokies for spring ball in 2023. The coaching staff hasn’t decided just yet which position he will play. Williams will try both sides of the ball.

