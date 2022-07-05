Advertisement

SLED assisting with investigating into fatal shooting in Laurens County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Monday.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened near Eichelberger Road. They identified the victim as 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley from Laurens County.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the shooting or the investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

