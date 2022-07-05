SLED assisting with investigating into fatal shooting in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Monday.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened near Eichelberger Road. They identified the victim as 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley from Laurens County.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the shooting or the investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.