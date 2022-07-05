Suspect arrested after July Fourth shootout with Rutherford County deputies

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with deputies on the Fourth of July.

Deputies were called to a disturbance on Byers Road around 8:30 p.m.

When they tried to speak to the man who lived at the home, Michael Wayne Keene, deputies said he threatened them and resisted being detained.

Keene reportedly went back into the home where he got a shotgun and fired it toward deputies. They returned fire but said no one was injured in the exchange.

A short time later, Keene left the home and was arrested.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, communicating threats and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He was denied bond.

