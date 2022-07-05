Upstate sheriff’s office mourning loss of 'brother in blue'

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sergeant Paul Orr Monday night.

We’re told Sgt. Orr passed away in the afternoon of July 4 after a “hard-fought battle” with cancer.

“The hearts of our OCSO family hurt tonight as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Sgt. Paul Orr... Tonight, we ask you remember Sgt. Orr’s family and friends, as well as, our OCSO family in your prayers as we mourn the loss of our brother in blue,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

