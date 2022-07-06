Advertisement

Anderson County officials announce new Emergency Alert System

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Emergency Management Division and the Anderson County Sheriff’s office announced a new emergency alert system called Everbridge.

The new system will send out mass notifications to Anderson County residents during critical events who have signed up for it.

The notification includes: severe weather, natural disasters, manmade disasters, civil unrest, terrorist attacks, child abduction/missing persons, evacuation orders, presidential communication and any other critical event.

Click here to sign up for the new system.

