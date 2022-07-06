City of Clemson making new changes to add better protection for outside pets

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson has added new rules to an ordinance in an attempt to add better protection for animals that are kept outside.

City council members voted new changes to an ordinance that lay out the qualifications on what a shelter for outdoor pets should and should not look like,

We’re told shelters must now have a floor, roof, walls, and a door. Shelters must be able to protect animals from the weather and must be big enough for pets to move around inside.

Police Chief Jorge Campos says the changes provide better guidance for his officers to determine when someone is violating the law.

“Someone could put up four posts in the ground and maybe some type of roof or piece of plywood and call it a shelter for the animal,” said the police chief. “This is giving a little more definition of what we consider to be a proper shelter.”

As of now, a citation could earn you a fine of $100, 30 days in jail, or both.

City officials mentioned they are still working on developing a law about tethering, or tying animals outside.

