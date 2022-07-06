City of Clemson to stop collecting curbside recycling

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson announced plans to suspend curbside recycling next month.

The city cited increasing costs and “proven ineffectiveness” as the reasons for ending the program. According to the National Waste and Recycling Association, at least 25 percent of curbside recycling ends up in landfills due to contamination.

Residents are encouraged to drop off recycling at the City of Clemson’s brush grinding facility on Old Central Road or one the recycling facilities across Pickens County.

The City of Clemson will no longer pick up curbside recycling as of August 1.

