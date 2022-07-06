Advertisement

City of Clemson to stop collecting curbside recycling

Trash generic
Trash generic(WILX)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson announced plans to suspend curbside recycling next month.

The city cited increasing costs and “proven ineffectiveness” as the reasons for ending the program. According to the National Waste and Recycling Association, at least 25 percent of curbside recycling ends up in landfills due to contamination.

Residents are encouraged to drop off recycling at the City of Clemson’s brush grinding facility on Old Central Road or one the recycling facilities across Pickens County.

The City of Clemson will no longer pick up curbside recycling as of August 1.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Drowning generic
Man drowns after saving another swimmer in Lake Keowee, coroner says
Scam claiming to offer $10 discount on police t-shirts
Don’t fall for this $10 t-shirt discount text scam, police warn
A look at the scene at a motel in Toccoa Georgia
GBI identifies men dead after officer-involved shooting in Toccoa
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones