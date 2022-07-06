Coroner closes investigation after blood found in shredding machine

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are closing their investigation regarding the Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon missing person’s case.

Gordon’s family said he was last seen on Wednesday, May 5 at the Industrial Recycling & Recovery plant in Greer.

According to the coroner, they were notified by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on June 10 regarding the results that were collected.

They say during their investigation a shredding machine was reviewed at least four times.

They said the third search is when the material was found under the conveyor belt by a detective. After tests, the material tested positive for human blood.

They also said it is consistent with human fat, small pieces of bone and skin particles, and detectives also recovered about 2 ounces of blood.

“We have contacted the family and recycling operation about this matter. We are unable to issue a conventional death certificate in this matter. State regulations require another remedy for the family to get closure because there is nobody. The family has been made aware of the process."

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.