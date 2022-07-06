Advertisement

Deputies looking for NC man accused of cashing counterfeit checks

Henderson County Counterfeit suspect
Henderson County Counterfeit suspect(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working to identify a man who allegedly cashed several counterfeit checks at two local banks.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect can contact Detective Matt Orr at 828-694-2771 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app.

