Deputies looking for teen last seen at Westside High

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen at Westside High School Tuesday morning.

Christopher Pancaro-Marchek was last seen around 11 a.m., according to deputies.

Christopher is described as five foot ten and weighs around 125 pounds with long brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing ripped black pants, a black shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Christopher is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09209.

