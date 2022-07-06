Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing boy last seen swimming in Saluda River

This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing boy last seen swimming in Saluda River.

According to deputies, the boy was last seen swimming near Dyer Lane earlier this afternoon.

Deputies said the Dive Team is currently on the scene.

