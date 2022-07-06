Developing character and skill through bicycle mechanics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While some kids are out riding bikes this summer, other are fixing them. At Village Wrench in West Greenville, an apprenticeship is developing character and workforce skills for some students.

“This is a lot of fun being here,” said David Puckett, a student in the apprenticeship.

14-year-old wants to be an engineer when he grows up. This is a direct parallel path to his career goals. Mainly, because he likes to build things.

“This will teach me a lot of what to expect from customers, how to deal with customers, and how to work as team,” he said.

“When you learn to practice and demonstrate responsibility, and the interpersonal skills of communication with customers that come in the shop,” youth director for Village Mill Ministries, Jessica Compton . “That’s really something setting you up for success in any job or career pursuit that you try for after high school graduation.”

Compton says the students work about 15 hours a week. They earn $8 hr.

Fundraising to help the program

Village Wrench will offer Village Quench on Thursday, July 14th at 7:00pm for a virtual, at-home Tour De France watch party that includes exclusive French wine pairings, a three-course meal for two, and expert commentary.

Village Quench is an at-home sip & cycle experience. Registration is $175. Each all-inclusive package includes two bottles of French wine selected by beer and wine enthusiast, Kevin Sanfilippo.

The wine is paired with a palate-pleasing three-course meal in partnership with Table 301 & Hotel Domestique’s Restaurant 17.

Throughout the event, guests can donate while receiving rewards. All the proceeds benefit Village Wrench, a nonprofit bike shop in West Greenville connecting the community through bicycle repair, upward mobility, & educational empowerment.

To register, click here

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.