Discounts on fireworks after Independence Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When you think of July 4th, you likely think of fireworks. But did you know that the best time to buy pyrotechnics for your show could actually be after Independence Day?

“They’ll come in because they do know that we’re trying to get rid of some things, and we make deals and cut prices,” said Amy Brooks, owner of Carolina Fireworks 2 in Greenville.

After more than 20 years in the fireworks business, she says the best kept secret is the week after July 4th.

“We’re doing a special today, and we’ll be running it tomorrow as well,” she told FOX Carolina. “Try to clear out as much as we can.”

For the next couple days, her store is having a fire sale to clear out inventory. It’s something she says many in the business do with whatever they don’t sell before or on the 4th. Carolina fireworks is giving its customers who come in 25% off all total purchases. They’re also running additional one-off deals too.

Brooks says they have a little extra left over this year, since they ordered more based on last year’s record sales.

“The day after [July 4th] is the best time to find anything,” said Greenville resident Greg Cullen. “It’s been an all day effort honestly.”

Cullen says he woke up at 9am Tuesday to hit store shelves, something he says has become a yearly tradition for him--almost like Black Friday for some.

“You get your fireworks, you stock up for the next year, and you really have your artillery for the next 12 months” Cullen explained.

Brooks says, it’s not uncommon for savvy shoppers like Cullen to stock up for all kinds of future events--not just July 4th.

“There’s New Year’s,” she said. “Even birthday parties and things--weddings.”

Cullen says that for any true pyro fan, July 5th is the most boom for your buck.

“The deals out there are tremendous,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you’re looking for--roman candles, artillery shells...”

