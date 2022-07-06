Advertisement

Driver killed in Greenville County crash

FILE - Car crash(MGN)
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the driver of an Acura ran off the road on Highway 25 near Matrix Parkway around 4 a.m.

The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.

Troopers said the driver passed away after being transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

