Family remembers Upstate mom two years after Lavish Lounge shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week marks two years since a deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge.

23-year-old mom, Mykala Bell, and beloved security guard, Clarence Johnson, were gunned down inside the Greenville County nightclub.

On Tuesday night, Bell’s family held a graveside vigil to remember her life. It’s also reminder of the senseless act that took her away.

Rapper, Foogiano was performing at the White Horse Rd. club on July 4, 2020 when ten people were shot inside.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting started when a member of Foogiano’s entourage showed a gang sign to someone in the crowd.

The suspected shooter, later identified as Jarquez Cooper, is now locked up. He’s charged with two counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Foogiano is also behind bars in Spartanburg County. He’s being held without bond on a federal firearms charge. Prosecutors said he illegally brought a handgun and ammunition into the club the night of the shooting.

The nightclub is now boarded up and abandoned, but details of what went on inside those four walls is still a mystery to Mykala’s family. Her uncle believes more people are involved.

“Look at those cameras and see who really killed my niece and CJ and who shot all those people,” Bell’s uncle, Ramon Marcilago said, “They need to do that because everyone needs justice, not just our family, but everyone. Our whole city needs justice.”

Mykala’s family prays for answers and holds out hope for justice to be served.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

