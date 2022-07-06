Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An investigation is underway after the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County were partially...
LIVE: Investigation underway after Georgia Guidestones partially destroyed in Elbert County
David Paul Erickson
Police arrest July 4 demonstrator for assaulting officer, another person
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting suspect expected to appear in court
Ricky McCullough
Murder suspect arrested after woman’s body found in abandoned home
Josue Daniel Charles Casas
Police: Man who recorded girl in Haywood Mall dressing room caught