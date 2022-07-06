Advertisement

Greenville PD needs help identifying woman who stole package from porch

Police need help identifying this suspect
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a package from someone’s porch on June 2.

The home was located on Waccamaw Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

If you may have been a victim of package theft in this area or are familiar with more thefts that the suspect has committed, please get in touch with the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

