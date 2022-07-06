Greenville PD needs help identifying woman who stole package from porch

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole a package from someone’s porch on June 2.

The home was located on Waccamaw Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

If you may have been a victim of package theft in this area or are familiar with more thefts that the suspect has committed, please get in touch with the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

MORE NEWS: LIVE: Investigation underway after Georgia Guidestones partially destroyed in Elbert County

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.