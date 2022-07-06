LIVE: Investigation underway after Georgia Guidestones partially destroyed in Elbert County

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident at the Georgia Guidestones.

The Guidestones, which are located along Highway 77, are visibly damaged. At least one of the monoliths has been destroyed.

Multiple agencies are on scene of the investigation including the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Elbert County Fire Department.

The Georgia Guidestones have been called “America’s Stonehenge.” The granite monoliths were built in 1980 and are engraved with messages in 12 different languages.

According to ExploreGeorgia.org, the writing is a “10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations.”

FOX Carolina crews are on their way to find out more information. Stay tuned for more.

