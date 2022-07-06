Advertisement

Panthers trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)(Justin Berl | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another new quarterback is heading to the Carolina Panthers. The Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports that in exchange for acquiring Mayfield, the Panthers sent a conditional fifth-round 2024 draft pick to the Browns. The deal is pending a physical. This deal has since been confirmed by the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield was the first overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar career with Oklahoma, where he was named the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. In four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield started 59 games, threw for 14,125 passing yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Mayfield had a record of 29-30 as a starting quarterback.

In the 2020 NFL season, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported on the monetary terms of the trade. The Browns will bear the brunt of Mayfields contract, reportedly paying the quarterback $10.5 million this season.

Garafolo goes on to say that the Panthers will pay about $5 million to Mayfield and that the quarterback agreed to trim off about $3.5 million off his base pay. Mayfield is in the final year of his rookie deal. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 NFL Season.

