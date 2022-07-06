Police arrest July 4 demonstrator for assaulting officer, another person
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A demonstrator was arrested on the 4th of July for attacking an officer as festivities were taking place in downtown Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said David Paul Erickson, 65, was participating in the demonstration at Pack Square around 9:40 p.m. Monday when assaulted and pepper-sprayed another person, as well as vandalized the former Vance Monument.
We’re told a nearby officer approached Erickson, identified herself as an officer, and attempted to detain Erickson. However, Erickson resisted and grabbed the officer by the throat. He was quickly apprehended and arrested.
The department said Erickson has been charged with the following:
- Assault by strangulation
- Simple assault
- Assault of a government employee
- Resisting a public officer
- Damage to property
Erickson was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and has a $25,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information on this case can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, using the TIP2APD app, or calling directly to (828) 252-1110.
