Police: Man who recorded girl in Haywood Mall dressing room caught

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a man is in custody after he used his cellphone to video a juvenile victim in a dressing room at the Haywood Mall.

The incident occurred on June 29 at Hollister.

According to police, the girl observed a phone being pushed under the dressing room door while she was changing.

Police charged Josue Daniel Charles Casas with voyeurism. He turned himself in on Tuesday and is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

According to the arrest warrant, police recovered digital evidence Casas was in the store and the dressing room when the incident occurred.

Police searching for man after he videoed woman in dressing room at Haywood Mall. (Greenville Police Department)

