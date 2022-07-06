Riverside’s Miah Johnson to compete in AAU Junior Olympics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On the track, there aren’t many that can keep up with Miah Johnson.

“It’s just a lot of fun.” Miah Johnson, Riverside High junior track and field athlete, said.

“Very proud.” Shannon Johnson, Miah Johnson’s mother, said.

The Junior from Riverside High was born to run. Her father was a collegiate football player and her mother was a collegiate sprinter.

“It really just helped with like commitment,” Miah Johnson said. “Just like to see where it can take you and they had always talked about their experiences and I thought that would be really enjoyable.”

“It’s fun to be able to watch her do a sport that I was able to compete in at a high level,” Shannon Johnson said. “I feel like I can help her along the way and support her.”

She was hooked early.

“I started in like fifth grade.” Miah Johnson said.

And fell in love with getting faster.

“It just shows that I can keep getting better and I think that is helping pave a path for me to keep improving and maybe get to a higher level.” Miah Johnson said.

The pursuit for greatness manifested last weekend. Johnson was competing in an AAU Regional Qualifier.

“I knew I had to like keep my splits even and like run it how I run it in practice.” Miah Johnson said.

In two separate events - the 800 meter and the 1500 meter race.

“I just stayed calm and relaxed and just came into the finish.” Miah Johnson said.

She outpaced everyone, solidifying her spot in the AAU Junior Olympics.

“It just felt amazing to know that I’ll be able to compete again and compete against a lot of competition and just like have that exposure and I just felt amazing,” Miah Johnson said. “It was really great.”

She’s ready to line up against the best of the best.

“Very, very proud of her and excited to see what she’s going to do on the national level at the Junior Olympics.” Shannon Johnson said.

“I’ve been working really hard this season and it’s paying off in this way,” Miah Johnson said. “Hopefully I’ll be really successful at the Junior Olympics, but, if not, I’ll just know that with all the effort I put in to it, I still achieved a lot this year.”

The AAU Junior Olympics will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina. Johnson will start competing on August 1st.

