1 dead after trying to flee from officers on Canaan Road

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after they tried to flee from officers and crashed into a tree on Canaan Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said one vehicle was traveling east on Canaan Road when they traveled off the right side of the road hitting a tree while trying to flee from law enforcement.

