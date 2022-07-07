Advertisement

1 dead after trying to flee from officers on Canaan Road

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after they tried to flee from officers and crashed into a tree on Canaan Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said one vehicle was traveling east on Canaan Road when they traveled off the right side of the road hitting a tree while trying to flee from law enforcement.

Stay with Fox Carolina News as we work to learn more.

