ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.

