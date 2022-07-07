First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat and Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong afternoon storms and intense heat will be the rule through Friday. Temps and storm chances go down slowly this weekend.

Tonight we’ll see scattered strong storms, through about 9PM. Damaging wind will be the primary threat.

Friday will bring more oppressive heat and humidity, with a few late day storms. Highs will warm to the upper 80s for the mountains and mid 90s in the Upstate. Expect storms to develop once again, but severe threat will be a bit lower. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind will all be possible.

The weekend will be a two-parter, as highs will get into the 90s Saturday and only the 80s on Sunday! Scattered PM storms are possible Saturday, with slightly less activity on Sunday. Next week looks drier and much less hot that the past few days have been.

