First Alert Weather Day Today For Severe Weather Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another First Alert Weather Day today for the potential of severe weather later this afternoon and this evening.

Today will be another very hot and humid day, which in turn will help to fuel a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Expect scattered storms through tonight, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, to near 90 in the mountains.

A leftover shower or thunderstorm will be possible overnight, but the overwhelming majority of the activity will wrap up by 11:00 PM. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise, with lows headed into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday will bring a similar scenario, with another hot and humid day with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll stay in that typical July pattern into the weekend, with spotty storms and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Severe threat should be much less into Friday and Saturday, then we’ll get a nice cool-down by Sunday! Highs will go from the mid 90s to the mid 80s with slightly less humidity!

