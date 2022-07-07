Greenville Public Transportation moves forward with plans to expand services

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The effort first started in 2017, but the pandemic and inflation backed up progress and caused the price tag to jump. The estimated cost now is up to $50 million total.

“Then the pandemic happen, and that slowed everything down. And we didn’t realize that the slowing down would make cost rise as well” said James Keel, Public Transportation Director.

Greenlink currently serves about 2,000 to 3,000 people a day. And Keel says lately those numbers are growing.

“What we’re seeing right now is an increase in ridership because of the cost of fuel and the cost of other expenses, it’s kind of pushing some folks back on to use public transit.”

Once the new facility is completed, Greenlink will be able to add 19 new routes, rotate buses every 30 minutes at stops instead of every hour, add more maintenance space, extend operation hours and continue the switch to make all Greenlink buses electric.

Federal grants and CARES Act funds have covered costs this far, Keel says they’ll find the rest by applying for more grants. But in the meantime, they’ll begin construction in August.

“Between those 2 grants we got enough money to start construction,” said Keel.

Transit will have a better idea of exactly how much more is needed to complete the project in the coming weeks.

For more background and project renderings: https://www.greenvillesc.gov/1725/Maintenance-Facility-Project

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.