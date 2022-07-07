Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot up to $400M for Friday’s drawing

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no recent winner for the Mega Millions jackpot, the grand prize swells to $400 million for Friday’s drawing.

The jackpot has been rising since April 15 and has rolled 23 times without a winner.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 until 10 p.m. on Friday for the drawing. The jackpot cash value is $231.7 million.

The drawing will be broadcast live on FOX Carolina at 11 p.m. on Friday. Tune in for the winning numbers!

