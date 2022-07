GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy.

According to Duke, as of 3:36 p.m. there are 2,644 customers without power.

The power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.