Motorcyclist’s death ruled homicide after Greenville County crash

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The death of a motorcyclist on a Greenville County road in May has been ruled a homicide.

Gunner Cole Adair, 22, was killed in a crash on May 16 on Ashmore Bridge Road near Wyatt Drive. The other vehicle involved was a Ford Mustang.

After an autopsy, the coroner ruled Adair’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

At the time of the crash, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Adair was on a motorcycle that had previously been reported stolen. We have reached out to deputies for an update in the case.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

