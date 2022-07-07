Motorcyclist’s death ruled homicide after Greenville County crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The death of a motorcyclist on a Greenville County road in May has been ruled a homicide.

Gunner Cole Adair, 22, was killed in a crash on May 16 on Ashmore Bridge Road near Wyatt Drive. The other vehicle involved was a Ford Mustang.

After an autopsy, the coroner ruled Adair’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

At the time of the crash, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Adair was on a motorcycle that had previously been reported stolen. We have reached out to deputies for an update in the case.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.