Solicitor to seek death penalty for man accused of shooting, killing Deputy Aldridge

Duane Heard
Duane Heard(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the state will seek the death penalty for Duane Heard.

According to the notice filed by the office, the trial for Heard will be set at a date and time thirty days after Thursday, July 7.

The solicitor’s office also said a written notice has been provided to Heard and his attorneys.

