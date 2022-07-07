Upstate fire department adds three new apparatuses amid growth

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growth in the Upstate has been a constant topic for years, especially in Greenville County. With the influx of people, public safety is a top priority.

As expansion continues, so does the Mauldin Fire Department.

It now has three new fire trucks: two engines and one tower, which is said to be the first of its kind for the department. The engines arrived in April, the tower in June.

The tower costs $1.4M, the two engines costs $700,000 each.

“The reason why it was purchased was for Bridgeway Station,” said fire chief Brian McHone. “It’s going to have multiple-story buildings out there, the biggest thing we have now is a 75 foot stick.”

“So this truck is the cream of the crop truck, top of the line,” Lieutenant Todd Wise said. “We have all the technology built into it, computers inside the cab, up in the basket there’s a computer, on the platform there’s a computer. It gives us so many readings, weight on the truck, gallons per minute flowing.”

We’re told the tower can flow up to 2,000 gallons per minute compared to the 1,500 gallons per minute of their previous ladder truck.

Tower 1 has a 100 foot ladder with a bucket and cameras mounted on it. This apparatus will be housed at station 3, which is closer to Bridgeway Station. One engine will be at headquarters on East Butler Road, and the other at station two on Feaster Road.

Chief McHone says the ladder truck previously owned is 1999 model.

City councilman Taft Matney told us there are 7,500 homes planned, permitted, or under construction.

“Public safety is job one,” he said.

FOX Carolina asked him what areas of the city has seen the most growth.

“Out West Butler Road and south down Ashmore Bridge Road,” Matney explained.

Main Street and Butler Road is said to be the second busiest intersection in Greenville County. A new fire station headquarter with a police substation is in the works, that will be located on West Butler Road.

Matney says the city’s population is around 26,000 right now.

