Woman strangled to death at home in Oconee County

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the death of a woman whose body was found in her home on the Fourth of July has been ruled a homicide.

A family member found 67-year-old Nancy Popham deceased on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The coroner believes Popham died late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

After an autopsy, the coroner determined Popham was strangled to death.

The investigation is ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

