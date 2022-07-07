Woman strangled to death at home in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the death of a woman whose body was found in her home on the Fourth of July has been ruled a homicide.

A family member found 67-year-old Nancy Popham deceased on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The coroner believes Popham died late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

After an autopsy, the coroner determined Popham was strangled to death.

The investigation is ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

