Anderson County deputy fired after arrest

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired on Friday morning after he was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was off-duty when the arrest happened.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Highway Patrol for more information on the arrest.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

