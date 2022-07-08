Advertisement

Another earthquake shakes SC as longest swarm in recent history continues

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another earthquake was reported near the Midlands on Friday morning as the longest swarm in recent history continues.

The 1.6 magnitude quake struck near Elgin around 6 a.m. Elgin was also hit by a 2.1 magnitude quake Thursday morning.

In the week prior, 21 earthquakes shook the Midlands. Geologists say they are all part of the same earthquake swarm that began on December 27, 2021.

The strongest earthquake in the swarm, a 3.6 magnitude, was reported on June 29.

“These earthquakes are now the longest running series of earthquakes in recent history,” said state geologist Scott Howard. “Unlike earthquake swarms occurring elsewhere in the country, these have been low in magnitude and haven’t posed a hazard to people, fortunately.”

While the source of the earthquakes is unknown, Howard said they are not related to mining activity or any other human cause.

Seismologists do not believe the low-magnitude earthquakes indicate a large one is coming, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Several fault lines stretch across the middle of the South Carolina.

