Another Hot and Humid Day, PM T-Storms Again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today will bring more oppressive heat and humidity, with a few late day storms, not as numerous or as severe as the past couple of days. Storms could contain heavy rain, vivid lightning, and damaging winds. Highs will warm to the upper 80s for the mountains and mid 90s in the Upstate, but feel like triple digits in the lower elevations with the humidity. Tonight the storms calm down, otherwise warm and muggy, with lows in the mid 70s, to near 70 in the mountains.

The weekend will be a two-parter, as highs will get into the low 90s Saturday and only the low 80s on Sunday! Scattered PM storms are possible Saturday, with slightly less activity on Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Next week we’ll see a brief dry period on Monday with partly cloudy skies, and pleasant temperatures for this time of the year, in the 80s. The shower and storm chances ramp up again Tuesday into the the rest of the week with the heat and humidity returning as well.

