Blueberry Season in Full Swing

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - July is national blueberry month, and local farms are selling berries by the buckets.

Arrowhead Acers in Travelers Rest said they are a “you pick” farm, which means when you arrive, you’re given a bucket for picking and sent on your way.

Owner Beth Ledford said, “We opened up Friday, about a week ago and we were covered up. Friday and Saturday it’s been pretty busy.”

Ledford said Last year the crops froze out, which means there were no blueberries to sell. She tells FOX Carolina, people have been calling since December to see if they will have berries this year.

She said, “The interest over the last few years is getting more towards agro-tourism and more and more people want to come to the blueberry farm and they have their little ones and their little ones put a little something around their neck and they pick berries and the parents don’t even pick they’re just wanting to enjoy their kids coming out and seeing how to pick a blueberry.”

So if you are looking for something fun to do in the coming weeks, Arrowhead is open from 7am-7pm Monday through Saturday.

