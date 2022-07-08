Advertisement

Body found after wedding party reports strange smell in Pickens County

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was found on Thursday after they received reports of an unusual odor.

Deputies said people attending a wedding party in the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway called the sheriff’s office to report the smell around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators searched a large wooded area behind the home, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Deputies said the body was found less than a mile from the home of missing 80-year-old Francis Alward, although the deceased man has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

