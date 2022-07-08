Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Rutherford Co.

Joshua Padgett, 17
Joshua Padgett, 17(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are searching for a runaway teen who might by in the Gastonia area.

According to deputies, 17-year-old Joshua Padgett went missing from his foster home sometime after 9:15 a.m.

Deputies say his foster mother reported that she last saw him in his room at around 9:15, at a home on Freewill Baptist Church Road.

She had left the home and returned at around 11:30 p.m. and he was gone.

Padgett is five feet eight inches tall with brown, neck-length hair.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911 or leave a tip on the mobile app.

