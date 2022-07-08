First cases of monkeypox reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control said two cases of monkeypox have been reported in South Carolina, marking the first time the infection has made its way into the state.

One of the cases is in the Midlands region and the other is in the Lowcountry.

DHEC is investigating contact with the people exposed and offering post-exposure vaccines to those individuals.

The CDC has also been notified.

“We understand residents have concerns about how this virus might impact our state,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “We expected infections to eventually occur in South Carolina as part of the larger international outbreak, which is why DHEC has been planning a response for weeks. That said, monkeypox doesn’t spread easily and we believe the risk to the general population remains low at this time.”

