Heavy storm pushes tree on to Spartanburg family home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family in Spartanburg is cleaning up after a tree damaged their home Wednesday evening.

Ashley Coleman told FOX Carolina they were inside when it all happened.

“We were standing in the kitchen, I was looking out the window,” Coleman said. “The wind was picking up, the rain was heavy; all of a sudden it was like boom, it felt like an earthquake.”

The tree left behind a mess. Holes in the kitchen and living room ceiling, debris scattered everywhere.

Fortunately, there are no injuries.

“But I feel like we could’ve been. If that building wasn’t right there to stop if, I feel like we probably would’ve died,” Coleman explained.

Just 24 hours later, the home is covered by a tarp. Coleman’s son was enjoying an evening on his swing set as if nothing happened. However, they’re all on edge by the sound of thunder, which came back Thursday.

“And even my little boy, when he hears it he runs up to me. I think it maybe scared him a little bit,” the mother said.

At the moment they are living with family while repairs are sorted out. It could take four months or longer to get done.

Coleman told FOX Carolina she didn’t have renter’s insurance, so a gofundme has been started to help with repairs.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.