Lander University grounds manager “Makes It Grow”

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Lander University graduate, who now works on the campus, landed an award for her work.

It’s called the Mary Frances Poole Alston Award. The award recognizes faculty and staff that make an impact on the campus’ community.

Karla Coffey has been the assistant grounds manager for over a year now. She’s had her hand in many of the gardens you see around campus.

Coffey says it started as a way to calm down after being a stressed college student.

“It’s so relaxing. You get so much sanctuary from working with greenery. It just became an obsession, really,” Coffey said.

If you look around campus, you’ll see bees and butterflies hanging around her gardens. She wants to make Lander a bee campus.

“We had some students come to help plant who had never done gardening before,” Coffey said, “And if I can get someone who’s never gardened in their life, never touched the dirt, to out there and get their hands dirty; that makes my whole life.”

Coffey was surprised to receive the award.

“It’s just crazy to get appreciated,” said Coffey, “This is corner of the world—anybody who does grounds management, we don’t do this job for recognition.”

Coffey used to volunteer for The City of Greenwood, working on topiaries. She eventually moved to a part-time position, then, a full-time position. Eventually, she took an opportunity at Lander.

Greenwood city manager Julie Wilkie says they miss her.

“Karla was a great addition to the City of Greenwood. We really hated to lose her to Lander, but we understood why they took her because she was great at what she did,” Wilkie said.

The work Coffey did with the topiaries displays at Greenwood’s Festival of Flowers and stays out until the Festival of Discovery, going on this weekend. We watched visitors gawk at the plant designs that look like pigs, a jeep, and even a mermaid. Wilkie says this helps the city’s economy.

“We have 46, unique, living topiaries,” Wilkie continues, “The exposure of visitors to our community is what’s really unique about it.”

Coffey’s mother gardened. She used to watch her. Now, she has carved her own path. And her work will grow on for all of Greenwood to see.

“It starts with your own back yard, even if you only have one pot on the front porch of your apartment, put some pollinator plants in it,” said Coffey.

You can visit Lander University’s campus to see the gardens. The Festival of Discovery continues Saturday. The topiaries are along Main Street.

