Music festival debuts in Williamston tomorrow

By Grace Runkel
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new music festival kicks off tomorrow featuring free performances from dozens of local, independent artists.

The Skylaticspromo Indie Music Festival, which is free, starts at 11 a.m. in Williamston’s Mineral Springs Park.

Rock, rap, hip hop and R&B artists will perform until 7 p.m. food trucks and local vendors will also be set up at the park.

Festival founder Step Skylatics said it was important for him to host the festival in the area where we grew up.

“I needed somebody like that when I was their age, too. Somebody like that trying to pave the way, to show me the right way to do things,” he said. “Offering artists a free platform to come perform, that’s never been done around here.”

For more information, click here.

