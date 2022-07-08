Newly renovated Greenville Summit offers affordable housing downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a newly renovated apartment building in the heart of downtown Greenville.

The Greenville Summit is a 100-year-old historic hotel, home to hundreds of seniors. There are 124 people on the waitlist to get a unit. Affordable housing in downtown Greenville is hard to come by.

55 years ago, Lawton Jerman moved to Greenville, and 2 years ago, he moved into the historic Greenville Summit.

“It’s convenient to everything and it’s much better than where I was living,” Jerman said.

He was living in hotels before moving into the Summit, then a friend convinced him to apply.

“At that time, I felt like I wouldn’t live in a place like this. Finally, she convinced me, and I put my application in” he said.

Formally Hotel Greenville, The Summit is a 102-unit affordable housing building for Seniors.

JE Properties bought it in 2018 and began renovations. But maintaining affordability in a growing city isn’t easy.

“Every beautiful city has an affordability crisis; everyone wants to live there. People who don’t make as much money get displaced” said Joseph Eddy, the president of JE Properties.

Greenville Housing Fund found before the pandemic, more than 50,000 households were “cost-burdened” which means residents spend over 30% of their income on rent.

They also found all the growth in Greenville “priced” a significant number of people out of their homes in the city.

“It’s incredibly difficult to preserve affordable housing in gentrifying neighborhoods and high-cost neighborhoods,” said Eddy.

To purchase and begin renovations at The Summit, the city used the Bailey Bill. which makes it easier to preserve historic properties by reducing or exempting property taxes.

“All residents pay 30% of their income,” said Eddy.

Lawton paid $1,500 in rent a month living in hotels. The average rent at the Greenville Summit is $250 to $300 dollars a month.

“It’s a big difference,” said Jerman.

JE Properties already spent $2 million on renovations, maintenance repairs and on upgrading community areas in the Summit. The next task is renovating all the rooms.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.